Frederick, Mary E. 1930-2021

SURPRISE, Ariz. Mary Elizabeth Frederick passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2021, at the age of 91, at her home in Surprise, Arizona. She was surrounded by her loved ones.
Mary was born in Nortonville, Kansas, on July 8, 1930, to her parents, Joseph and Clara Bertels. She was the fifth oldest of ten children with siblings, Kathleen, Donald, Marvin, Marjorie, Rita, Robert, Ann, Melvin Paul and Paul Henry.
Mary attended elementary school at St. Joseph Parochial School in Nortonville. Mary later attended and graduated from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas.
Mary married Herbert Frederick at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Nortonville, on May 22, 1950, in a double wedding ceremony with Marys brother, Marvin and his wife, Mary Ann. Mary and Herb lived in Atchison, Kansas, until 1959 at which time they moved to El Segundo, California. While living in California, the family lived in Torrance, Moorpark, and Strawberry Valley, which is in the northern part of the state. The family moved to Wickenburg, Arizona, in 1980 where they made many friends. Mary loved playing cards and games with her family. She also enjoyed reading, camping and enjoying all the beauty God gave us. She and her late husband, Herb, loved to dance much to their childrens enjoyment.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great, great-grandmother and friend. She never knew a stranger and was kind and courteous to all she met. Her large family was her life and they all loved her dearly. She will be extremely missed by her family and many friends. Mary was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Sun City. She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary in Yarnell, Arizona for many years.
Surviving are three sons and five daughters, Patricia Ann Frankovich (Ken), Strawberry Valley, California, Michael Frederick, Prescott, Arizona, Sheryl Frederick Gates (Larry), Congress, Arizona, Timothy Frederick (Winny), Surprise, Linda Frederick, Congress, Jeffery Frederick (Lisa), Prescott, Jill Chavarria (David), Surprise, Nicole Hearn (Elvis), Sun City, Arizona. Mary had 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who are on the way; one sister, Rita Frederick, Peoria, Arizona.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Herbert Frederick, of 61 years; son, Daniel Frederick; parents, Joseph and Clara Bertels; brothers, Donald, Marvin, Robert, Melvin Paul, and Paul Henry; sisters, Kathleen, Marjorie and Ann.
Funeral services and a Celebration of Life were held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Wickenburg Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Peeples Valley Cemetery in Peeples Valley, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a kind deed to be done in Marys name. Friends may offer online condolences at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com
Arrangements under the direction of Wickenburg Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the Atchison Globe.
