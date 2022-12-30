Deborah Lynn Frans, 61, of Atchison, Kansas, was killed in an automobile accident on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, on Highway 73 and 179th St., in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating. Interment of her cremated remains will follow in the Monrovia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. on Friday at the church until time of services.

