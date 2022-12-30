Deborah Lynn Frans, 61, of Atchison, Kansas, was killed in an automobile accident on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, on Highway 73 and 179th St., in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating. Interment of her cremated remains will follow in the Monrovia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. on Friday at the church until time of services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Deborah was born on Nov. 3, 1961, in Atchison, the daughter of Harry L. and Mary L. (Donelson) Swendson. She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1979. She had worked as a clerk at the Dairy Queen, and as a medication nurses aid for Valley Hope, Vintage Park, Atchison Senior Village and was presently working at Homestead Assisted Living, in Leavenworth. Deborah was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church where she had been a member of Choir and had attended several team classes. She enjoyed all kinds of animals and birds, sewing, and singing karaoke.
She was married to James Frans on Sept. 24, 2009. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include her father, Harry Swendson, of Atchison; a sister-in-law, Cathy Frans, Overland Park, Kansas; and two brothers- in-law, Gerald Adam, Minneapolis, Kansas, and Gerald Frans, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Her mother and sister, Kathryn Adam, preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
