Franklin, Kelly A. 1963-2022

Kelly Ann Franklin, 59, of Atchison, went to her heavenly home somewhere over the rainbow on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from her home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer.
Kelly was born on March 12, 1963, in Atchison, the daughter of Ernest J. Junior and Earlene D. (Carlow) Hegarty.
She graduated from the Mount Saint Scholastica Academy in 1981, attending Benedictine College for a year and then graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Animal Science from Missouri Western University in 1985.
Kelly worked as a tester for the Dairy Herd Improvement Association for 35 years. She also co-owned and operated the Hardware Store in Atchison, since 1997. Kelly was very active as a 4-H Leader, as a Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Xi-Delta-Zigma Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a former member of the St. Josephs Altar Society, member of the St. Benedicts Parish and enjoyed Geocaching, cruise ship traveling, trips with her sorority sisters, and loving and living life. Kelly was the organizer of just about anything asked by her kids and husband.
She was married to Derek Franklin on June 29, 1984, at St. Josephs Church.
Derek survives with: their three children: Monica Franklin, Wichita, Kansas, Brent (Molly) Franklin and Grant (BriAnna) Franklin, both of Atchison; a brother, Mark (Stephanie) Hegarty, Cloverdale, California; and four sisters: Jane (Tim) Pickman, Susie Kinsey, Shelly (Bill) Andre, all of Atchison and Mary Jo (Jeff) Cole, Eagle River, Alaska; and three grandchildren: Landon, Aleah, Derek.
Her parents; two stepfathers; and a brother-in-law preceded her in death.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at St. Josephs Church with Fr. Meinrad Miller, OSB as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at St. Josephs Church, with visitation to follow until 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Benedicts School Endowment, Theatre Atchison, or the Girl Scout Service Unit (GSSU) 801 Campership Fund and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements for the family.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
