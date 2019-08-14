Franken, Charles M. Mike 1949-2019

BENDENA, Kan. Charles M. Mike Franken, 69, of Bendena, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends.
Mike was born on Dec. 31, 1949, to Andrew W. and Georgia I. (Huss) Franken.
He graduated from Troy High School in 1968, and served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971 during the Vietnam War.
Mike married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Engemann, on Sept. 12, 1970, in Honolulu, Hawaii while on R&R from Vietnam. She survives of the home.
He was a truck driver for Crouch Brothers for nine years and was a driver/office manager for Consumer Oil Company in Bendena for 36 years, retiring in 2014.
Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, grandchildren and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his dad, Andrew W. Franken; stepdad, Charlie Scott; father-in-law, Frank Engemann; a sister, Julie Hegarty; and brother-in-law, Patrick J. Hegarty.
Additional survivors include: mother, Georgia Scott; his sons, Jody (Juliann) Franken, Chris (Kimberly) Franken and Corey (Kristin) Franken; grandchildren: Emily, Kole, Taylor, Max, Allie, Braxton & Kamryn Franken; siblings: sister, Mary Lou (Nick) Theis; brothers, Andrew (Lynda), Kelly (Denice), Joe (Gina) and Tim (Peggy) Franken; mother-in-law, Esther Engemann; aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the St. Benedicts Catholic Church, Bendena.
Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the church, with visitation to follow from 6 to 8 p.m.
Friends may call after noon Wednesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, Kansas.
Burial: St. Benedicts Cemetery, Bendena.
Memorials: St. Benedicts Church and NEK Hospice.
www.harmanrohde.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
