Roger K. Frakes
VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Roger K. Frakes, 77, Valley Falls, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Mercer Funeral Home, in Valley Falls.
Burial, with military honors, Grahem-Herbers Post 3084 VFW, to follow at Valley Falls Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Jefferson County District 11 EMS, in care of, Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
