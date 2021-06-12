Elaine Frakes, age 90, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, with her loving family at her side at her daughter, Paulas home. She spent her last three months living with Paula and couldnt have asked for a better end of her life.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be in Westlawn Cemetery, Dekalb, Missouri, at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Westlawn Cemetery and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002, with whom care has been entrusted.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Elaine was an educator for 42 years.
Elaine is survived by her four daughters, Joetta Smith, Paula Wohlgemuth, Rita Frakes and Sara Lund and their families; and a sister, Carole Hensley. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.