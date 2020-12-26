Frad, William M. 1959-2020

William Mark Frad, 61, of Atchison, died on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his home in Atchison.
William was born on Dec. 11, 1959, in Atchison, the son of Robert V. and Bernice (Hundley) Leigh.
He enjoyed fishing, going to auctions and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He was married to Sherry Rexroth on March 15, 1995. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: four sons: Justin Frad, Steven Frad, Micheal Watson and Jeremey Frad; daughters: Heather McCartney, Shelly Watson and Amanda Conner; two brothers; and 12 grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be at a later date, in the Sumner Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help with final expenses and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
