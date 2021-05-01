Frad, Edward D. 1954-2021

Edward (Eddie) Dean Frad, 66, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away April 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., April 29, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison, Kansas, with Rev. Jeff Cochran officiating the service. Visitation with family will follow the service until 9 p.m. Edward will be cremated following the service. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association. Words of condolences may be left at the funeral website www.beckerdyer.com
Edward was born July 20, 1954, in Atchison, the son of the Delbert and Bernice (Hundley) Frad. On June 12, 2006, he married Eileen Marie Giles. Eddie attended schools in Atchison. He left school after his junior year to pursue work which included the City of Atchison, Country Mart Grocery Store, Midwest Grain Products and AGP. He left AGP in May of 2007, when he became ill with COPD and Emphysema. He enjoyed camping, fishing, watching westerns and spending time with family. Eddie was a John Wayne fan.
Survivors include his wife, Eileen of the home; sons, Michael D. (Dawn) Frad and Richard R. Frad, both of Atchison; step-son, Stephen Lentz, Leavenworth, Kansas; and step-daughter, Shela (George) Matthias, Atchison; Half brother, Chris (Nicole) Brown , Atchison; sisters- in-law, Mary Jeanne (Daryl) Kuntz, Lancaster, Kansas and Barbara Baker, Atchison; brother-in-law, David Giles, Cummings, Kansas; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Timothy and William (Mark) Frad; half-brother Robert Leigh; sister, Karen (Frad) Emery; father and mother-in-law, William and C.C. Giles and nephew Patrick Frad. As published in the Atchison Globe.
