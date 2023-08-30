Foye, Beverly A. 1936-2023

WHITING, Kan. Beverly Ann Foye, 86, of Whiting, Kansas, passed away, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at The Pines South in Holton, with family by her side. She was born Aug. 30, 1936, in Reserve, Kansas, the daughter of George Raymond and Dorthea Lois (Wright) Potterf.
Beverly graduated from Everest High School in 1955 and attended three years at Missouri Methodist School of Nursing. She worked at Horton Community Hospital for eight and a half years. In 2015, she retired from Hiawatha Community Hospital after 43 years. Beverly would scrub in to help doctors, she assisted RNs and worked in the sterilization department.
She was a member of Everest Christian Church and Whiting Methodist Church.
Beverly married Delbert Keith Foye on May 17, 1959, in Everest. He preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2020, after 61 years of marriage.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorthea Potterf; son, James D. Foye; sister, Betty L. Potterf and brother, Leslie R. Potterf.
Survivors include son, Douglas K. Foye (Karen), of Whiting; two daughters, Kelly A. Schulte (Brent), of Auburn, Kansas and Vicki L. White (William), of Silver Lake, Kansas; sister, Sandra L. Herrin, of Seattle, Washington; brother, Delbert W. Potterf, of Kansas City, Missouri; 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Beverly was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed attending and cheering on her grandchildren for all their activities. KU Basketball was a favorite of hers to watch with family.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton.
Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery in Whiting.
Family will greet friends 5:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday evening, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Whiting United Methodist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.