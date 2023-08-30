Foye, Beverly A. 1936-2023

WHITING, Kan. Beverly Ann Foye, 86, of Whiting, Kansas, passed away, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at The Pines South in Holton, with family by her side. She was born Aug. 30, 1936, in Reserve, Kansas, the daughter of George Raymond and Dorthea Lois (Wright) Potterf.

Beverly graduated from Everest High School in 1955 and attended three years at Missouri Methodist School of Nursing. She worked at Horton Community Hospital for eight and a half years. In 2015, she retired from Hiawatha Community Hospital after 43 years. Beverly would scrub in to help doctors, she assisted RNs and worked in the sterilization department.

