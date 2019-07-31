Jentri Fowler
CUMMINGS, Kan. Jentri L. Fowler, 19, of Cummings, was killed Monday in an early evening Atchison County ATV accident.
Funeral services are pending at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Complete obituary and service details will be posted online at www.beckerdyer.com as soon as available. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.