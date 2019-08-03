Fowler, Jentri L. 1999-2019

CUMMINGS, Kan. Jentri L. Fowler, 19, of Cummings, was killed Monday in an early evening Atchison County ATV accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Benedicts Abbey Church with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as Celebrant.
Visitation will begin with a eulogy at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Abbey Church, visitation to follow until 9 p.m.
The body will be cremated following the visitation and service. A private family interment of cremated remains will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Amazing Grace A Cure for Epilepsy, to the Zeta Tau Alpha Breast Cancer Awareness, or to the Jentri Lynn Scholarship fund, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison, Kansas who is handling the arrangements. Words of comfort and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Jentri was born on October 31, 1999 in Atchison the daughter of Brian and Carrie (Geisendorf) Fowler.
She graduated as Valedictorian from Jefferson County North High School in 2018 and was presently a student studying business management and marketing at Kansas State University.
She had worked as a Nanny, and was doing a business internship for Zoetis Pharmaceutical in Kansas City.
Jentri was active in track, basketball, cheerleading, volleyball and softball in high school. She also was a member and executive officer of FBLA, was a class officer, member of the National Honor Society, band and was in the gifted program, and served as editor for the JCN yearbook. While at K-State she was on the honor roll and was a member of the Zeta-Tau-Alpha Sorority.
Jentri was a member of the St. Louis Church, Good Intent, Kansas, and attended church at St. Isador, Manhattan and Sacred Heart, Tonganoxie, Kansas.
She enjoyed traveling, meeting new people and was the life of the party.
Survivors include: her parents, Brian and Julie Fowler, Cummings and Carrie Miller and Jennifer Cook, McLouth, Kansas; three brothers, Lane, Trent, and Evan Fowler, of Cummings; a step-sister, Sara Domann, Cummings; her paternal grandparents, Charles and Laverne Fowler, Cummings; maternal grandmother, Mary Lynn Geisendorf, Atchison; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Eugene Geisendorf. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.