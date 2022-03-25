Foudray, M. Louise 1929-2022

Marie Louise Lou Foudray, 92, of Atchison, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Atchison Medicalodge.
Lou was born on July 22, 1929, in Howard, Kansas, the daughter of John R. and Ruth (Atkinson) McNair.
Lou worked at Hilligoss Shoe Store and the Atchison Public Library for many years. She resided at and was curator of the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum for 30 years, where she became an internationally known resource for Amelia Earhart history.
She is survived by: her children: Robert Foudray, Dayna Dyer, Mitchell Foudray, Kathy Kinney, John Foudray and Janet Coyle; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; three sisters; and one brother.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace.
Mrs. Foudray has been cremated.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Public Library or the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Maintenance Fund and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family and to view the full obituary go to www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
