Foster, Raymond T. 1924-2023

HORTON, Kan. Raymond Thomas Foster, 98, was born on Sept. 2, 1924, to James Robert and Mary Hawk Foster, declared his independence from earthly woes, at his home in Horton, Kansas, on July 4, 2023.
Ray graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1942 and married his high school sweetheart, Leita Meador, on Nov. 11,1944. Leita passed away and was buried on their 67th wedding anniversary.
Together they raised four children, Penny, Scott (Susan), Pamela (Mark), and Kimberly. They were blessed with four grandchildren, Kelsey (Andrew), Lindsey, Jordan (Darcy), and Maddie (Stijn); great-grandchildren, Emerson, Harper, Vivienne, David; and bonus great-grandson, Reece.
Ray held a variety of jobs including selling cars, driving a school bus, construction, farming, and managing a CO-OP, but his real love was selling cars. In 1956, he and his brother Hugh founded Foster Ford in Horton, expanding to Holton in 1985 with son Scott as their third partner. Until Covid, Ray drove to Holton most days to spend time at the dealership catching up with old customers and meeting new ones. Ray was a serial entrepreneur. He and Hugh created Foster Salvage and salvaged missile bases. He was a partner in renovating the old Horton Hospital into Ralen Apartments. Foster Addition in Horton was developed by him. He taught himself about investing and enjoyed spending time trading on the stock market.
Ray was civic-minded and spent many hours volunteering in the Horton community. He was a charter member and officer in the Industrial Development Corp, served on the Board of Education, was co-chair of the Fundraising Committee to build the Horton Hospital, served on the Chamber of Commerce Board, was an officer on the Tri-County Fair Board for 26 years and is in the Kansas Fair Board Hall of Fame. He was the first president of the Liberty Theater Board, served on the Horton Zoning Commission and a long-time member of Horton United Methodist Church where he served in many roles. Ray was an Abdallah Shriner and Elite Jester, receiving his 70th year Masonic pin in 2016.
With his quick wit and sense of humor, Ray was a lot of fun to be around. He was always looking for the opportunity to visit with someone. He had a way of weaving stories that held everyones interest and attention. Ray and Leita enjoyed traveling and took several international trips, but he especially loved the frequent multi-generation vacations in Colorado. Nothing was more important to him than his family. When his time came he handled it with dignity and strength. He was an intelligent, kind, and loyal man that will be missed by many.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary.
Funeral services will be at 1p.m., on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Horton, Kansas.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Effingham, Kansas.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals, Evergreen Cemetery, or Horton First United Methodist church in care of the mortuary. As published in the Atchison Globe.
