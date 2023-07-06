Foster, Raymond T. 1924-2023

HORTON, Kan. Raymond Thomas Foster, 98, was born on Sept. 2, 1924, to James Robert and Mary Hawk Foster, declared his independence from earthly woes, at his home in Horton, Kansas, on July 4, 2023.

Ray graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1942 and married his high school sweetheart, Leita Meador, on Nov. 11,1944. Leita passed away and was buried on their 67th wedding anniversary.

To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Foster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.