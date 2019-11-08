GAGE FOGT
WESTON, Mo. Gage Fogt, 14, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Visitation at Vaughn Funeral Home, in Weston, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Weston.
Burial: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, in Dunlap, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, donations to: Scout Troop 167, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Arrangements by: Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston 816-386-2281.
www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
