Fitzpatrick, Sharon L. 1943-2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. Sharon Lynn Fitzpatrick, 77, Lawrence, Kansas, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her residence.
Sharon was cremated under the care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Sharon was born Nov. 20, 1943, in Atchison, the daughter of Elmer and Luella Fleiner Fitzpatrick. She attended schools in Sumner and Oak Mills Communities south of Atchison.
Sharon was employed in the cafeteria of the University of Kansas, in Lawrence, until her retirement.
In her spare time Sharon enjoyed listening to country music; reading; doing word search puzzles; watching soap operas and taking relaxing walks.
Survivors include two sons, Robert (Tina) Fitzpatrick, Atchison, Anshel Bomberger, Georgetown, Colorado; two daughters, Lori Fitzpatrick, Lawrence, Shawn Smith-Murphy, Titusville, Florida; four brothers, Howard, Gary, Walter and David Fitzpatrick; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Murphy, a brother, Victor Fitzpatrick and three sisters, Annie Bledsoe, Linda Lavaco and Becky Goodpasture. As published in the Atchison Globe.
