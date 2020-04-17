Fitzpatrick, Shane H.

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Shane H. Fitzpatrick, 54, of Effingham, died on Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home, following a battle with cancer.
Shane was born on Dec. 16, 1965, in Salina, Kansas, the son of Norman Keith and Lynne (Heberly) Fitzpatrick.
He attended Atchison County Community High School and Beloit Technical School.
Shane worked as a heavy equipment operator for Potts Construction and many other construction businesses.
He was a member of the Local Union #101 Heavy Equipment Operators, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, demolition derby cars, mushroom and bird hunting.
Survivors include: his fiance;, Shawn McNea, Effingham; a son, Casey Fitzpatrick, Leavenworth, Kansas; a daughter, Chelsie (Cory) Brown, Olathe, Kansas; his father, Norman K. Fitzpatrick, Effingham; a brother, Gary Fitzpatrick, Hiawatha, Kansas; a sister, Lynne Kurtz, Effingham; three grandchildren: Caleb, Chandler and Brinley Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
His mother preceded him in death.
Visitation with family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison. Limited to 10 people at a time.
Friends may come to the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday to view and sign his book.
Following the viewing and visitation the body will be cremated.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested for Pancreatic Cancer Research, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.