Fitzpatrick, Marsha A. 1970-2021

Marsha Ann Fitzpatrick, loving mother of two and aunt to three, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Marsha was Born Jan. 2, 1970, in Atchison, to Victor & Patricia Mae Fitzpatrick (nee Kelley), the second of twin girls, born three minutes after her sister, Vicky.
Marsha raised two sons, Spenser and Patrick.
After graduating from Atchison High School in 1988, she would relocate to Lawrence, Kansas with her niece, Kamithy.
She worked as a contact support member for Maximus Federal in Lawrence.
She loved taking long walks with pup, Sadie, always making sure to get her steps in. Her boys were her world, as were her nieces and nephew. She enjoyed going on vacations, especially to the Disney theme parks. Marsha enjoyed reading in her downtime and was well known for her baking skills.
Marsha is survived by: sons, Patrick Sniff and Spenser Fitzpatrick (Robben Stanley); mother, Patricia Fitzpatrick; sister, Vicky Davis (Thomas Stalder); nieces, Kamithy Brown and Jennifer Stalder; nephew, Michael Davis (Rachel McCabe).
She is preceded in death by her father, Victor Fitzpatrick and stepfather, Jack Ross.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison, with Paul Kelley Officiating.
Visitation will be one hour before the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be open casket, followed by Cremation after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help cover funeral cost.
Condolences may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
