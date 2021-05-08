Fitzpatrick Betty E. 1946-2021

WINCHESTER, Kan. Betty Eileen Fitzpatrick, 75, of Winchester, Kansas, died on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Providence Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, on Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Guide Dogs for the Blind and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Betty was born on Jan. 1, 1946, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Wesley L. and Ruth Ann (Tremaine) Duncan. She worked as a registration secretary for the St. Johns Hospital, in Leavenworth, from 1998 to 2012. Betty enjoyed making ceramics, collecting Tiffany Lamps, rings, Alegra Shoes and especially her animals and pets which include seven cats, five dogs, and a pony.
She was married to Walter F. Fitzpatrick on March 30, 1967, in Dakota City, Nebraska, by a Justice of the Peace. Mr. Fitzpatrick survives of the home.
Additional survivors include two nephews and one niece.
Her parents, and two brother Wesley Allen and Ronald Eugene Duncan preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
