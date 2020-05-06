Fitzgerald Brown, Melba L. 1936-2020

BELLA VISTA, Ark. Melba Lulene (Comer) Fitzgerald Brown, 83, died April 29, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living, in Leawood, Kansas. She was under the care of Brookdale Hospice after a long battle with Alzheimers disease.
Melba was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Atchison Kansas, to John Lee Comer and Melba Helen (Arnold) Comer.
She graduated from Mount Saint Scholastica Academy, in 1955.
Melba married Floyd Joseph Fitzgerald, in 1955. They had five children.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was an active volunteer in the community.
She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and she performed in a ladies choir for many years.
She worked as a teachers aide at both Martin East and Martin West Elementary Schools for several years. In 1988, she went to work for Jackson County Kansas Health Department as a childcare health consultant.
Melba married Donald Judson Brown, in 1988. They lived in Leavenworth, Kansas, Holton, Kansas, Topeka, Kansas, Brownsville, Texas, and finally Bella Vista.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista and was a member of the choir, where she sang in the annual Christmas Cantata.
They retired in 1995, and traveled to every state in the union.
Survivors include: her beloved husband, Judson Brown, of Bella Vista; one sister, Darby Orange, of Indiana; three sons: John J. Fitzgerald, Independence, Missouri, Michael L. Fitzgerald, Leavenworth, Mark P. (Angela) Fitzgerald, Kansas City, Missouri; two daughters, Floydean (Darrell) Liggett, Atchison, Mary Pat (Jim) Potter, Woodbine, Georgia; one stepson, Judson M. Brown, Topeka; one stepdaughter, Delana Burris, Ladson, South Carolina.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Belden-Larkin Funeral Home, 707 South Sixth St., Leavenworth, KS.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Interment at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Social distancing measures will be in place.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Alzheimers Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Belden Larkin Funeral Home, Leavenworth. As published in the Atchison Globe.
