Finkey, Christopher L. 1983-2023

WILLIS, Texas Christopher Lee Finkey departed this life on June 1, 2023. Chris was born on June 27, 1983, in Atchison.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl Finkey.
He is survived by his father, Steven Finkey; his stepmother, Hansi Trites; his brothers, Matthew Finkey and Aaron Trites; his sisters, Alyx Broghammer and Allegra Paris; and his son, Lincoln Finkey; as well as Lincolns mother, Devon Melby.
Christopher graduated from St. Johns Military School, in 2001. He enjoyed a career as a rough neck, welder, and manager at Texas Borders in Katy, Texas. He was a man who will be remembered for his strong personality, contagious smile, and ability to make you laugh with his jokes, wittiness and funny faces. He enjoyed the country life, dirt bikes, fast cars, dogs, craftsman, cooking and anything else that kept him outdoors but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his son. He will forever be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the GoFundMe account set up for his son Lincoln Finkey.
A memorial service will be held for close friends and family at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494.
Following the service will be a Celebration of Life open to the public from 11 to 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Texas Borders Bar & Grill, 20940 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas 77449. As published in the Atchison Globe.
