Wilma Jean Filbert, 84, passed away Jan. 2, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimers. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. preceding the service all at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S Stewart Rd, Liberty, MO 64068. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association.
Wilma was born March 15, 1936, in Atchison, Kansas, to Joseph and Idella Filbert. She graduated from Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison.
Wilma worked as an accountant for Providence St. Margarets Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, retiring after many years of service. She was an avid reader and enjoyed word search puzzles. Wilmas beloved dog, Spot, was her constant companion and she called her My Sweety. She also enjoyed shopping, especially at Kohls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Idella Filbert; and her siblings, Mary Dell Filbert Foster, and Joseph Harry Filbert.
Wilma is survived by her sister, Shirley Josephine Filbert; her sister-in-law, Vivian Filbert; as well as nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000. As published in the Atchison Globe.
