TOPEKA, Kan. Joann Marie Filbert, 73, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Cremation is planned and a Celebration of her Life will be a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donors Choice.
To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
