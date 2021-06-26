ATCHISON, Kan. Lynn Field, 77, Atchison, Kansas, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 25, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow these services with private family interment at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School Endowment Fund and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Lynn was born Nov. 7, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Arthur S. and Mary L. (McVay) Field. He attended school in Arizona before moving to Michigan and graduating from high school in 1961 from Ferndale, Michigan. He would later attend Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, graduating with a Bachelors degree.
He and Patricia A. Kuhnert were united in marriage on May 6, 1978, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison, Kansas.
Lynn was employed with Jefferson County North schools as a teacher from 1968 to 1972, teaching geography, world history and government. Following his time as a teacher he went on to work at Midwest Grain for 35 years until his retirement.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison. He enjoyed westerns and working with his horses. Lynn was a skilled farrier and enjoyed shoeing horses for himself and his friends.
Lynn is survived by his wife Patty; three sisters-in-law; and eight nieces and nephews; and 21 great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Field; his parents; two brothers, Stephen Field and Roger Field. As published in the Atchison Globe.
