Ferris, Callie S. 1967-2019

HORTON, Kan. Callie Sue Ferris, 52, of Horton, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Callie Sue Ferris was born on July 18, 1967, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of Bill and Diana (Bittick) Ferris.
She attended schools at Mid-Way, Denton, Kansas.
She had worked in various jobs, but spent most of her life as a homemaker.
She attended the New Life Assembly of God Church, Atchison, Kansas.
She enjoyed shopping, and especially her dog, Toby, and her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one infant brother, Timothy Ferris.
Survivors include: a son, Joshua Erpelding, and his fiance; Becka Shanks, Atchison; a daughter, Kayla (Jason) Bare, Horton; her parents, Bill and Diana Ferris, Purcell, Kansas; two brothers, Terry (Ronda) Ferris, Hiawatha, Kansas, and Adam (Tena) Ferris, Troy, Kansas; a sister, Leann (Richard) Bailes, Leavenworth, Kansas; and eight grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Ken Watkins officiating.
Visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m.
The body has been cremated.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help with final expenses and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
