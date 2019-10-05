LaVeta M. Ferguson
ATCHISON, Kan. LaVeta Mae Ferguson, 96, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to: Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
