LaVeta Mae Ferguson, 96, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
LaVeta was born Sept. 21, 1923, in the Oak Mills community, in Atchison County, Kansas, to Charles and Eliza Ferguson (Buchanan). She was the youngest of nine children.
She attended school in the Oak Mills community and graduated from Atchison County Community High School, in Effingham, Kansas.
She was employed as a domestic worker with a family in Atchison, and in Kansas City, Missouri.
She accepted Christ as her savior and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church for 73 years, until her death.
She enjoyed playing the musical instruments guitar and harmonica.
LaVeta was preceded in death by: her parents, Charles and Eliza Ferguson; brothers, Granville Ferguson, Topeka, Kansas, Dr. Donald Sheffield Ferguson, Kansas City, Rothchild Ferguson, Atchison, Wilbur Ferguson Sr., Atchison, and Marlin Ferguson Sr., Topeka; sisters, Sarah Ferguson, Luella Ferguson and Decima Boldridge (Adrian), of Atchison.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory: a stepsister, Ester Jones (Maurice), of Topeka; and nieces: Goldie Brown, Atchison, Dorothy Hill, Kansas City, Marlina Ferguson, Topeka, Lillian Bennett, Topeka, Kathy Cooper, Brentwood, Tennessee; nephews: Leon Boldridge, New River, Arizona, George Boldridge, Houston, Texas, Wilbur Ferguson Jr., Lansing, Kansas, Victor Ferguson, Atchison, David Ferguson, Overland Park, Kansas, and Marlin Ferguson Jr., Atchison; and cousins: Darla Buchanan, Denver, Colorado, Henry Buchanan, Atchison, and Amelia Jones, Kansas City, Kansas.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 826 Riley, Atchison.
Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to: Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
