Felton, Vicky L. 1968-2019

Vicky Lynn Felton, 50, of Atchison, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a long hard fought battle of cancer at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday July 2, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to help defray funeral costs and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort to the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Vicky was born Aug. 12, 1968, in Atchison, the daughter of Carl Joseph and Ann Lee (Norton) Tull.
She was an in home day care provider. Vicky was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was all about her family, especially her grandkids and day care kids.
Vicky married Joseph Felton in 1988, he survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: their children, a son, Joseph (Ashley Henderson) Felton, Atchison, two daughters, Lakin (Vernon Allen), Atchison, Brandy and Eric Enzbrenner, Atchison; a brother, Kenny and Jill Callaway, Cummings, Kansas; three sisters, Tammy and Rod Anderson, Birmingham, Alabama, Brenda and Kevin Eichelberger, Atchison, Carla and Scott Aversman, Atchison, Lesley and Ron Schoenfelder, Atchison; eight grandchildren, Trey Allen, Brantley Enzbrenner, Ava Allen, Lenny Enzbrenner, Gavin Felton, Ace Allen, Harper Felton and Zoey Allen; and twelve nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents. As published in the Atchison Globe.
