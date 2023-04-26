Feek, Dianna K. 1954-2023

Dianna Kay Feek, 68, of Atchison, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at Leavenworth National Cemetery, in Leavenworth, Kansas, with Pastor Stephan Lucas officiating.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 24, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, in Atchison.
Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Condolences for the family may be left online, at www.beckerdyer.com.
Dianna was born June 24, 1954, in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of Richard and Helen (Robertson) Monshower. She married Herbert V. Feek Jr, on June 30, 1972, in Atchison. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for the Dooley Center and Atchison Senior Village. In her spare time, she enjoyed crochet, puzzles, needlepoint, and taking care of her family.
Dianna is survived by her husband; son, Harley Feek (Christina Benitz), Atchison; daughters, Heidi (Brian) Busenbarrick, Atchison, April (Lonnie) Buesing, Brookfield, Missouri, Linda (Zach) Benitz, Doniphan, Kansas; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild and two on the way, sisters; Dixie (Don) Fuller, Donna McCaulley, both of Leavenworth, Kansas, Shirley (Dale) Owens, Arizona, and Bonnie Sollars, of St. Joseph, Missouri.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Russell Van Feek; brother, Dale Monshower and brothers-in- law, Kenny Sollars and Mac McCaulley. As published in the Atchison Globe.
