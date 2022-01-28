Faught, Laurence A. 1958-2022

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Laurence Andrew Larry Spud Faught, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Spud was born March 17, 1958, in Atchison, the son of Roy Andrew and Eleanor (Wagner) Faught.
He attended Summer Grade School.
After moving to Effingham, Kansas, he attended Sunny Grove School and graduated from Effingham Community High School, where he was very active in sports.
He was active in the Effingham 4-H, earning many awards in horsemanship and showing Guernsey cows. He and his family were active members in the Lancaster Saddle Club.
He was an over-the-road trucker and has worked for various trucking companies throughout the years. He was a member of the Carol Baptist Church. Spud enjoyed fishing, and spending time with family and his grandson.
Spud is survived by: his parents, Roy and Eleanor Faught, Atchison; a son, Justin and Kayla Jincks Faught, St. Joseph; a brother, Buzz and Annette Faught, Atchison; and a grandson, Benjamin Faught.
He was preceded by a brother, Roy Andrew Faught, Jr.
Memorial graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Doniphan Cemetery, Doniphan, Kansas, with Pastor Stephen Lucas officiating.
Memorials are suggested to help defray funeral cost, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
