LAWRENCE, Kan. Anthony Kirk Fast, 43, Lawrence, Kansas, died Aug. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Private funeral services will be held under the care and direction of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to K9s for Warriors or Gary Sinise Foundation and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 North 5th Street, Atchison, Kansas 66002.
Anthony was born Aug. 23, 1979, in Atchison, the son of Dr. Robert Fast and Catherine Rothwell. He attended Atchison Catholic elementary School and graduated from Hayden High School in Topeka, Kansas. He then attended and graduated from Washburn with a BA in mass media/public relations.
Anthony served in the United States Army from 1999 until his honorable discharge in 2002.
Survivors include his daughter, Victoria Marie Fast, Lawrence; his father, Dr. Robert Fast, Atchison; his mother, Catherine Rothwell, Topeka; his sister, Jeanette M. Redmond, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and a niece, Sophia Redmond, Philadelphia. As published in the Atchison Globe.
