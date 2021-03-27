Farris, Roger D. 1959-2021

Roger Duane Farris, 61, of Atchison, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at St. Lukes on the Plaza Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Roger was born July 7, 1959 in Bedford, Indiana, the son of Jack and Alice (Abel) Farris.
He served in the United States Air Force before he worked and retired from the United States Postal Service.
Roger was a member of the First Christian Church, Atchison.
He enjoyed playing the lottery and going to the casino, cooking and sports. Roger especially enjoyed his grandchildren.
Roger married Joni Masteller on Aug. 20, 1983, she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: two daughters, Allison and Rev. Brad Greene, Atchison, Emma and Mark Cullum, Sacramento, California; two brothers, Kevin Farris, Crystal River, Florida, Michael Farris, Gainesville, Florida; two sisters, Vickie Tolbert, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Wendy Smith, Dunn, South Carolina; four grandchildren: Bella, Colton, Paisley and Brynnleigh Greene, Atchison.
He was preceded by his parents and a sister, Jacquelynn Erney.
Roger has been cremated under the direction of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
No services have been planned. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
