Farris, James D. 1939-2022

James David Farris, 82, Atchison City Commissioner, and longtime past City Attorney, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Dave was born on May 28, 1939, in Kansas City, the son of Jesse Glenn and Grayce Leona (Rentschler) Farris.
He graduated from Washington High School in Kansas City.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Kansas State University, his law degree from Washburn University and a masters degree in Military Law from University of Virginia.
Dave served in the U.S. Army and was a retired Colonel from the U.S. Army Reserves, serving 27 years.
He moved to Atchison in 1969 and opened a private law practice in Atchison, which he owned and operated for over 50 years.
He also served as the City Attorney for Atchison for over 25, years retiring in Sept. 2019.
Mr. Farris owned the OKeefe-Wilson Title Insurance Company and was a broker for United Country Real Estate Company.
In 2019, Mr. Farris was elected to the Atchison City Commission serving 2020, 2021, and this year until his death.
Dave was a member of the Elks, American Legion, VFW and Bellevue Country Club.
Dave enjoyed snow skiing, early morning workouts at the YMCA, golf and of course, Papa loved his nine grandkids. He looked forward to the annual family ski trips, what started with his family of five and grew to almost 25 participants over the years. Orchestrating the annual Carolina golf trip with his friends was another joy in his life. The Saturday morning breakfast club was a highlight of his week. Dave loved his community, and never shied away from sharing a drink with friends and family.
Dave was married to Claire Fryer on May 27, 1961, in Manhattan, Kansas. She preceded him in death on Nov. 28, 2003.
Survivors include: his children: son, Mathew A. (Shellie) Farris, Southlake, Texas, daughters, Sara L. (Dr. Phillip) Moreano, Lawrence, Kansas and Rebecca L. (Bret) Petkus, Southlake; nine grandchildren: Cole, Sydney, Cooper Moreano, Lou, Joe, Jack, Sammy Petkus and Noah, Sutton Farris.
His parents and wife, Claire, preceded him in death.
Private family graveside services will be on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Garden.
A Celebration of Life Reception for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31. at Paoluccis Restaurant, 115 S. 3rd St, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison YMCA, Humane Society, or the Atchison Hospital Hospice, in lieu of flowers and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
