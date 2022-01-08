Faris, John 1945-2022

SHAWNEE, Kan. John J.D. Faris, age 76, of Shawnee, passed away Jan. 2, 2022.
John was born on June 9, 1945, in Atchison, to Michael and Katie Faris.
He was raised in Oskaloosa, Kansas and graduated from Atchison High School in Atchison, where he met his wife of 56 years, Cheryl Pusch. They were married June 12, 1965. They moved to Kansas City, where he furthered his education majoring in chemistry and raised their two children. They moved to Shawnee in 1978, where he resided the remainder of his life.
John was gratefully employed for 43 years at Thompson-Hayward/Harcros Chemical. John truly enjoyed his position serving as Product Manager and working in the lab.
He is survived by: his wife, Cheryl Faris; his two children, Todd Faris, Columbus, Ohio and Catrese (Scott) Bennett of Edwardsville, Kansas; he also leaves three granddaughters: Brittany, Kelsey and Gabrielle Bennett; great-granddaughter, Marley Rush; his sister, Mildred Robbins, Oskaloosa; and four nephews: Donnie, Tom, George and David Robbins.
John loved spending time with his family, serving the Lord, and spending time in the beauty of Gods nature. His was happiest spending his time outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, looking for morel mushrooms and working in his yard. John began his love of the outdoors as a child and later achieved the high rank of Eagle Scout, through which he experienced Philmont scout ranch and the boundary waters canoe area.
John shared his love of the Lord with everyone he met. He was honored to lead and teach the Menninger Bible Study at First Baptist Church of Shawnee. John and his wife also spent many years volunteering at the Rebeccah Mackish Inner City Mission, where he shared his love and the love of God to those in need. And above all, John found comfort and joy studying, praying and living out the Torah with their group of close-knit friends.
A memorial visitation and testimonies will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, at Amos Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Lukes Hospice House or City Union Mission. As published in the Atchison Globe.
