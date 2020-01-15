Patricia M. Fangman
ATCHISON, Kan. Patricia Marie Fangman, 50, of Atchison, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Atchison Hospital.
As she often let people know, Patricia Marie Trish Fangman was born on Oct. 17, 1969, in Columbia, Missouri. She was the eighth of nine children born to Anne and Elmer Fangman.
Starting out life with Down Syndrome would be considered by many to be a disadvantage, but it proved to be a gift enjoyed by those who came to know her.
Trish first entered the USD 409 school system in the 1970s, in Atchison. At the time, society viewed children with significant handicaps differently than today. Trish and the other significantly handicapped students were segregated to a relatively empty small building, at the edge of town, with little supervision and no educational services were offered to them. Trish, and her parents, led the fight for those handicapped individuals and families to obtain educational and support services from USD 409. It was an arduous several years that resulted in Trish and the others gaining individual respect and educational support from the school system.
Within a few years, the school system not only acquiesced but embraced the handicapped, and Trish enjoyed learning both educationally and socially as she matriculated through grades in the Atchison elementary and middle schools, in a program called mainstreaming. She learned to read, which became a great joy to her throughout her life.
Trish also had many social friendships with other children in her classes, benefitting her by their acceptance and benefitting them by teaching them about the dignity of the handicapped person.
Trish was proud to graduate from Atchison High School, in 1990, in a small ceremony. It was the beginning of a cherished relationship for her with USD 409, as shortly thereafter she took a job in the elementary school cafeteria. She would be a diligent worker there for the next 26 years, meeting hundreds of Atchisons children and being in the midst of caring co-workers.
A conscientious worker, Trish had as many as three jobs at a time. These included over a decade at Atchison Products, work at the Achievement Center and at the Dooley Center.
She also volunteered regularly to read to, talk with and pray with senior residents of the Atchison Medicalodge.
Trish spent her final years in at Mount Saint Scholasticas Dooley Center and was the beneficiary of their loving care.
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Elizabeth (Supple) Fangman.
She is survived by: her father, Elmer; her siblings: Dan (Dolly), Joan (John) Schuster, Michael (Nancy), Susan (Craig) Husting, Paul (Doug), John, Colleen (Lester) Hubble and Matt (Kathy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at St. Benedicts Church, with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
The Mass of the Resurrection will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, in Atchison.
Burial following at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
A lunch will follow at St. Josephs Church, 705 Spring Garden St.
Memorial contributions, in remembrance of Trish should be made to: Mount Saint Scholastica Monastery.
Care entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
