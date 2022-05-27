Jennifer Lathen Falk, 46, Atchison, died peacefully Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Amberwell Hospital of Atchison.
Jennifer was born July 6, 1975, in Lincoln, Nebraska the daughter of Sterling Claire and Susan Huff Lathen.
She attended schools in Lincoln graduating from Pius X High School. She then attended and graduated from Highland Community Junior College in Highland, Kansas and received her nursing degree.
She and Patrick W. Falk were united in marriage on Aug. 10, 2002, at St. Joseph Church in Atchison.
She was a member of St. Benedict Parish in Atchison.
After Jennifer discovered her passion for nursing, Jennifer was employed at Country Care Nursing Home in Easton, Kansas, Horton Hospital, Atchison Hospital, Overland Park Regional Hospital, Olathe Medical Center and for the Scripps Clinic in San Diego and La Jolla, California.
Jennifer was a life-long fan of Nebraska Husker football, NASCAR and horse racing. She became a fan of the Kansas Jayhawk basketball but one of her biggest sports passions became soccer, and watching her kids play at all ages and levels. She often attended Sporting KC games with her family. She enjoyed music of many genres and online gaming.
Survivors include: her husband, Patrick Falk, Atchison; a son, Sterling Falk, Atchison; two daughters, Elizabeth Macierowski, Atchison, Morgan Falk, Atchison; a brother, Christopher Lathen, Seward, Nebraska; a sister, Kathy Snyder, Kingman, Arizona; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Michelle and Elizabeth.
Donations to METAvivor Research and Support Inc. are suggested in lieu of flowers.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Cremation care has been entrusted to Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
