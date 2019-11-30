Falen, Doris 1929-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Doris Falen, 90, passed away Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Atchison Medicalodge, following a brief stay.
Doris Arlene Torbett was born, in Atchison, on July 16, 1929, the daughter of Jess G. and Helen (Christian) Torbett.
She attended Martin Grade School and graduated from Atchison High School in 1947.
Doris moved to Los Angeles with her family for a short time before the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and she had vivid memories of blackout drills and wearing dog tags to school.
Shortly after the war broke out, her family returned to Kansas, and lived temporarily in Kansas City, Kansas, where Doris attended Wyandotte High School before the family returned permanently to Atchison.
Doris was a skilled typist and stenographer, and worked as a secretary, in Atchison, after graduating from high school.
In 1948, Doriss mother conspired with a friend to introduce Doris to a handsome young Kansas boy on leave from the Army Air Corps. One week after the introduction, Doris was engaged to Calvin C. Falen. They were married on April 14, 1949, in Abilene, Kansas.
Calvin preceded Doris in death, in March of 1987, after 38 years of marriage and four children.
Doris was a lifelong, active member of the First Christian Church, in Atchison, having served as a board member, deacon, and member of the Christian Womens Fellowship.
Doris was the enthusiastic organizer of the CWFs annual church rummage sale for many years, and she generously gave her time as an election worker and a volunteer at the Atchison Depot Museum.
Doriss talents included: knitting, crocheting, sewing, quilting and stained glass; she was famous for her beautiful stained glass creations, which she shared with friends and family.
Doris was an avid reader and a world traveler, having crisscrossed the globe with her dear friend and traveling companion, Betty Lou Dagenais, who preceded her in death.
A son, Mark Falen, preceded Doris in death, in August of 1976.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; and her brother, Tom Torbett.
Survivors include: three daughters: Connie Falen, of Beverly Hills, Florida, Sandra Falen, of Topeka, and Brenda Falen, of Parkville, Missouri; and her beloved grand-dog, Bella.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Matt Broxterman, officiating.
Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Atchison.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Atchison First Christian Church, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
