Falconer, Charles E. Jr. 1954-2021

Charles E. Chuck Falconer, Jr., 66, passed away on Nov. 14, 2021, at the Atchison Medicalodge with his daughter, Katelyn Falconer and his mother, Marilyn Falconer at his side.
Chuck was born Dec. 5, 1954, in Atchison, to Charles E. and Marilyn E. (Hamm) Falconer.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1971.
Chuck was preceeded in death by his wife, Billie Falconer and his father, Charles E. Falconer.
He is survived by: his mother, Marilyn Falconer; children: Katelyn Falconer, Holton, Kansas, Matt Falconer, Topeka, Kansas, Mallory Falconer and Amber (Angelo) Kane-Veloz, Atchison; five grandchildren; and one great- grandchild; and sisters Kathy Rush, Leavenworth, Kansas, Nancy (Mark) Hager and Barb (Chuck) Jaegle, both of Atchison. As published in the Atchison Globe.
