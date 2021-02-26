Eylar, Roger K. 1951-2021

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Roger Kelly Eylar, 69, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Village Villa Nursing Home, Nortonville, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Roger was born on Oct. 6, 1951, in Atchison, the son of Leslie and Darlene (Overton) Eylar. He had attended St. Benedicts Grade School, and Maur-Hill. Roger graduated from Atchison High School in 1969. He served in the United States Marines doing two tours during Vietnam Conflict. He returned and worked as an over-the-road truck driver for several different trucking companies before his health forced him to retire. Roger was a member of the VFW Post # 1175, and enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, gardening, and cutting wood.
He was married to Pat McGuire on Dec. 21, 1981. They were later divorced.
Survivors include two daughters, Holly Moore, Kansas City, Missouri, and Natalie (Jason) Ochoa, Altamonte Springs, Florida; a brother, Martin J. Eylar, Atchison; a sister, Pamela S. Goodman, Atchison; five grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, an infant brother, Raymond, and an infant sister, Linda, preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
