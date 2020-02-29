ENID, Okla. Alvin Lee Eylar Jr. was born July 10, 1952, in Atchison, Kansas, to Alvin and Susan Payton Eylar, and passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Enid.
Alvin worked for Pillsbury and later for ADM, as a flour miller.
He enjoyed hunting, and fishing and spending time restoring his 66 Mustang.
He was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Alvin is survived by: his mother, Susan; children: Christy Eylar and husband, Erik Wardle, Nixie Eylar and Sam Bennett, Alvin Eylar III and DEte Peak and husband, Jeremy; eight grandchildren: Eliana, Silas, Ezekiel, Oliver, Danika, Lilly, Tommy and Hanna; two brothers, LeRoy and Gene; three sisters: Esther Flores, Judy Harris and Betty Sue Roth.
He was preceded in death by: his father; brother, Lewis; and sisters, Alice Perry and Lawana Hanrahan.
Celebration of life service for Alvin will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Kenneth Wade officiating.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made through the funeral home to: OMRF- Cancer division.
Online guestbook at www.andersonburris.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
