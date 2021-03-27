Evans, Jeanie M. 1952-2021

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Jeanie M. Evans, 68, of Effingham, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Stormont-Vail Hospital from a reaction to the Covid vaccine.
Jeanie was born on Sept. 20, 1952, in San Diego, California, the daughter of Frank and Jessie L. (Hartzfeld) Myer.
She graduated from Pleasanton High School, Pleasanton, Kansas.
She had worked various places, including as the admitting clerk for Atchison Hospital, as a secretary for Linn-Valley Lakes Property and even attended truck driving school.
She presently worked as a clerk for the Main Street Food & Fuel, Effingham, and was serving on the Effingham City Council.
Jeanie enjoyed bowling, playing softball, water sports, teasing people, and especially spending time with friends, grandchildren and family.
Survivors include: three sons: Heath Umphenour, Atchison, Trenton Umphenour, and Colt Umphenour, both of Pleasanton; two daughters, Randell (Tim) Vanderweide, Atchison, and Taylor (Josh) Snow, Pleasanton; a brother, Frank (Pam) Myer, Jr, St. Joseph, Missouri; and three sisters: Cathy (Larry) Harvey, Rushville, Missouri, Sandra (Russ) Streeter, DeKalb, Missouri, and Rhonda (Joe) Snyder, Effingham; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
A visitation with family will be from 1 p.m. on Monday until time of service, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
