Euler, Everett 1932-2020

WATHENA, Kan. Everett Euler was born Jan. 14, 1932, to Gladys Weigant Euler and Everett Euler.
He is survived by: his wife, Juanita Jones Euler, of 64 years; son, Everett (Pete) Euler and wife Leslee, Emporia, Kansas; daughter, Diana Ruth Euler; son, George James Euler, Kansas City, Missouri; Sister, Molly Horner (Bill) Plano, Texas; brother, J. D. Euler (Peg), Wathena; sister, Melanie Drake (Jim), Wathena; grandchildren: Kara (Andrew) Courtney, Shawnee, Kansas, Katee (Brian) Nelson, Manhattan, Kansas, Taylor Euler, Emporia, Grace Euler and Isaiah Euler, Overland Park, Kansas; great-grandchildren: Kynslee and Keaton Nelson, Manhattan, Nole and Ellis Courtney, Shawnee, Kansas.
A dedicated and proud grandfather, he enjoyed following the success of his grandchildren in their sports.
Preceded in death: His parents; daughter, Kimberly Euler; brother, Jack Euler; and sister, Maxine Euler Sklenar.
Everett was raised in Blair, Kansas, and graduated from Wathena High School in 1950.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
For several years, he farmed and worked at Bartlett Grain as a grain merchandiser.
Everett was a member of the Wathena First Baptist Church, Doniphan County FSA Committee, The American Legion, Wathena Masonic Lodge No.64, and Order of the Eastern Star.
He was a former County Commissioner and served on the Blair precinct board.
Open viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Harman Rohde Funeral Home.
Family service: Sunday, 2 p.m. at the Wathena Baptist Church, with burial at Bellemont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: FirstBaptist Church, or Kim Euler Family Memorial Scholarship, Emporia State University.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
