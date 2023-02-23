Estes, Angela C. 1982-2023

Angela C. (McGee) Estes, 40, of Atchison, died on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, surrounded by her family.
Angela was born on Dec 23, 1982, in Atchison, the daughter of Raymond and Karen (Igleheart) McGee.
Angela earned her GED and earned her Licensed Practical Nurse training from Highland Community College. She worked as an LPN for several long-term care facilities in the area, including Medicalodge of Atchison. Her last place of employment was at Valley-Hope in Atchison.
Angela was a Chiefs fan, enjoyed attending rock concerts, jamming to her music and taking walks by the river.
She is survived by: her mother and step-father, Karen and Robert Knowles, Leavenworth, Kansas; two daughters, Amy Leigh Estes and Kelsey Lynn Estes, both of Leavenworth; two sons, Kaiden Raymond George Jermyn and Zackary Michael Scott Jermyn, of Atchison; her significant other, Jeremy Jermyn, Atchison; two brothers, Andrew McGee, Maryville, Missouri and Colton Knowles, St. Joseph, Missouri; three sisters: Tara Knutsen, Kansas City, Kansas, Elizabeth McGee, Atchison and Alysha Johnson, Nortonville, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.
Her father, Raymond McGee and grandmother, Carol Igleheart, preceded her in death.
Visitation with the family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are to help family with final expenses and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
