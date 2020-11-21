Erpelding, Andrew M.

Andrew M. Erpelding
FLAHERTY, Ky. Andrew M. Erpelding, 34, of Flaherty, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Andrew was born in Atchison and moved to Meade County, Kentucky, in 1998.
He enjoyed watching sports and was a fan of University of Louisville basketball and KC Chiefs football. He liked to play Frisbee golf, basketball, and was talented at sketching pictures. Andrew took pride in his landscaping, flooring and general carpenter skills.
Andrew is survived by: a daughter, Averie Erpelding of Georgetown, Indiana; his mother, Beth Nagel of Vine Grove, Kentucky; his fathers, Rick Erpelding (Lynn) of Deridder, Louisiana, Matthew Nagel of Flaherty; four siblings: Erin Leadford (Josh) of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, Brian Nagel of Irvine, Texas, Sarah Erpelding of Austin, Texas, Kevin Erpelding of Deridder, Louisiana; maternal grandparents, Jerry (Marie) Wilburn of Raymore, Missouri, Don (Elaine) Anderson of Jefferson City, Missouri; paternal grandparents, Richard (Carol) Erpelding of Atchison; two nieces; one nephew; many cousins; aunts; uncles; and special friends.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, 769 Highland Avenue, Vine Grove, KY 40175.
The family is requesting no flowers. As published in the Atchison Globe.
