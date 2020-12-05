Ronald F. Ernzen
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Ronald F. Ernzen, 82 of Leavenworth, Kansas passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home.
Visitation beginning with praying the rosary will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Church Cemetery, Atchison. A complete obituary will follow. As published in the Atchison Globe.
