MARSHALL, Mo. Janice Lee Turner Ernzen, Jan to her family and friends, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Waco, Texas.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1945 in Marshall, daughter of the late Leon Paul Turner and Alice Katherine Jacoby Turner.
She attended Mercy Academy, Marshall High School, and received a Bachelors Degree from Missouri Valley College in Marshall.
After college, she taught physical education in the Leavenworth School District. She left the teaching profession to travel with her husband, Thomas John Ernzen, whose employment took him to many countries in the Middle East, Europe and Asia.
She and Tom, originally from Atchison, were married in 1968, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Leavenworth, Kansas and celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on July 27, 2020.
They had a wonderful marriage and were the parents of two sons in whom she took great pride, Brian Thomas Ernzen and wife Julie of Waco and Brandon Turner Ernzen and wife Nicole of Portland, Texas.
She was also blessed to be grandmother to Brian and Julies beautiful children: Emma, Madison, and Benjamin.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a good friend to many and she will be greatly missed.
Growing up, she was very active in sports and loved teaching swimming lessons and life guarding at the local pool in Marshall.
She enjoyed many sports, but was an especially avid supporter of Texas A&M football where her sons are alumni.
She was a devout Catholic and attended St. Jerome Catholic Church in Waco, where she was a member of the Womens Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne Paul Turner and Charlie Jacob Turner.
In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by: her sister-in-law, Lois Turner of Marshall; niece, Julie and husband Joe Stockman of Liberty, Missouri; and niece, Jennifer and husband Larry Johnson, of Waverly, Missouri; and numerous other family.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Patricks Church in Atchison.
Interment will follow in St. Patricks Church Cemetery. A Parish Rosary will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, with visitation to follow until 6:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or St. Patricks Cemetery and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.