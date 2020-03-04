ATCHISON, Kan. Irene L. Ernzen, 91, of Atchison, formerly of Circleville, Kansas, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home in Atchison.
She was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Harveyville, Kansas, the daughter of Clifford and Freda (Keene) Lindsey.
Irene graduated from Potter High School.
She had lived in the Circleville area since 1984, and moved to Atchison in 2015.
She was a homemaker, she worked as a welder for Rockwell International, in Atchison, and as a cook at The Coach House, in Holton.
Irene was a member of the Circleville First Christian Church.
She married Robert L. Ernzen, on Nov. 29, 1947, in St. Patrick, Kansas; he preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 2005, after 58 years of marriage.
She was also preceded in death by: a daughter, Catherine F. Wilson; two grandsons, Chris Ernzen and Charles R. Carskaddon; two sisters, Lora Mae Boeh and Jean Harding; and a brother, Clyde White.
Survivors include: her eight children: Lynette M. Ernzen, of Atchison, Clifford J. Ernzen, of Thayer, Kansas, Robert E. Ernzen (Kathy) of St. Joseph, Michael W. Ernzen (Diana), of Atchison, Richard L. Ernzen (Denise), of Troy, Kansas, David J. Ernzen (Deborah), of Atchison, Elizabeth I. Ernzen, of Atchison, and Matthew H. Ernzen (Jeannie), of Atchison; two brothers, Archie White (Betty), of Fisherville, Kentucky, and Wiley White (Glenda), of Arkansas; stepbrother, Dean White, of Arkansas; 26 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Mercer Funeral Home, in Holton.
Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time.
Burial will follow in the Holton Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to: American Cancer Society, in care of Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
