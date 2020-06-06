Ernzen, Donald T. 1927-2020

EASTON, Kan. Donald Thomas Ernzen, 92, of rural Easton, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 11, 1927, in Easton, the son of Nicholas and Barbara (Wagner) Ernzen.
On Oct. 8, 1947, he married Edith Marie Ernzen. They were married for 68 years.
She preceded him in death Dec. 19, 2015.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Nicholas Ernzen Jr.
Donald was a lifelong Easton resident.
After the sudden death of his father at 16, Donald started his lifelong farming career.
He graduated from Easton High School in 1945.
He is survived by: his children and grandchildren: Marcia (Michael) Robinson, Brian, Ben and Erin; Mark (Peggy) Ernzen, Jason, Justin, Chad and Jared; Bart (Karen) Ernzen, Danielle, Emily, Caleb and Cassie; Rick (Gwen) Ernzen, Christy, Stephanie, Anna and Jacob; Leigh Ann (Kenneth) Moore; Matthew (Deborah) Ernzen, Chelsea, Jennah and John; and Paula (James) Murphy, Colin, Ryan and Luke; 47 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Herken.
Donald was devoted to improving his community.
He was the President of the Farm Bureau, a member of the Easton School Board and a board member for the rural water district.
Donald was also a lifelong parishioner at St. Joseph of the Valley-St. Lawrence Parish.
He was passionate about his faith, his loving family and his dairy farm.
The family would like to acknowledge the special care giver, Candice Bruna, LPN, who loved and supported Donald and his wife Edith before her passing, for the last seven years.
They would also like to give a special thank you to Encompass Home Health and Hospice System, for all of their professional care.
Services will be private for the family only.
Memorials are suggested to Christ Peace House of Prayer or St. Joseph of the Valley-St. Lawrence Parish. As published in the Atchison Globe.
