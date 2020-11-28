John H. Ernst, 82, Atchison, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Atchison Amberwell Hospital.
John was born July 13, 1938, in Atchison, the son of John and Veronica Hall Ernst.
He attended St. Benedicts Elementary School and Maur Hill Prep School in Atchison, graduating from St. Thomas More Military Academy in Hays, Kansas.
He and Annette Meissen were united in marriage on Sept. 10, 1960, in Wien, Missouri.
Following their marriage, he and Annette moved to Gladstone, Missouri, and were very active members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where John later became a Deacon for the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese, while a member of St. Charles Borromeo.
He also was an active volunteer of St. Vincent DePaul Society, Seaton Center and Bishop Sullivan Center.
John served for over thirty years in funeral pre-arrangement sales in the Kansas City and Atchison area.
His longest tenure being with McGilley Memorial Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri.
John was a member of St. Benedict Parish where he served as a Eucharistic minister and lector. He was also an active member of Sacred Heart Council #723 of the Knights of Columbus and William T. Jochems General Assembly of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
An avid golfer, he was a member of Atchison Golf Club at Bellevue. In his spare time he played golf, tennis, cards and board games and especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Survivors include: his wife, Annette of the couples home in Atchison; two daughters, Cindy (Terry) Fuller, Conneaut, Ohio, Cheryl (Craig) Ernst, Rulo, Nebraska; three sons: Matt (Mary Jo) Ernst, Kansas City, Mark (Tracy) Ernst, Kansas City, John Ernst, Atchison; two sisters, including his twin sister, Mary Wilson, Salina, Kansas and Betty Larson, Everest, Kansas; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Benjamin Ernst.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at St. Benedict Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
A parish and Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church, with visitation with the family to follow the rosary until 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Catholic Charities or Bishop Sullivan Center and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom final arrangements have been entrusted.
Memories of John and condolences may be left online at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
