JoAnn Ernest
JoAnn Ernest, 82, of Atchison, died July 1, 2022, at the Tanglewood Nursing Home in Topeka, Kansas.
She married James Ernest on May 17, 1967, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 2002.
JoAnn has been cremated under the care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison.
Burial will be at a later date at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to the Pilot Dog (Seeing Eye dog).
Condolences maybe left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
