Enzbrenner, Elizabeth A. 1942-2022

Elizabeth A. Betty Enzbrenner, 80, formerly of Atchison, died on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at her home in Topeka, Kansas.
Elizabeth Betty was born on Jan. 1, 1942, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the daughter of Clifford P. and Sophie B. (Federowicz) Eccles.
She graduated from high school in California. She earned an associate degree in Medical Technology from Highland Community College.
Betty worked as a medical transcriptionist for Atchison Hospital, as an office manager for Atchison Family Medicine, and then as a transcriptionist for St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, Kansass.
She had attended Sacred Heart Church, Atchison, and enjoyed trying new recipes, crocheting, going to the casino, and keeping up with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include: two sons, John J. Enzbrenner, Jr, Ft. Garland, Colorado and Thomas (Gina) Enzbrenner, Atchison; four daughters: Katherine Schultz (Todd Berry), Effingham, Kansas, JoAnn Enzbrenner, Atchison, Tammy (Tim) Beymer, Clarksville, Tennessee and Kelli (Chris) Patterson, St. Joseph; a daughter-in law, Kerri Enzbrenner, Platte City, Missouri; a brother Richard Eccles, Oceanside, California; two sisters, Ruth DeAngelo, Connecticut and Maureen Eccles, Vista, California; 20 grandchildren; and 32 great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; former husband, John Enzbrenner; a son, David Enzbrenner; and a sister, Veronica Johns.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Benedicts Church with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison.
A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
